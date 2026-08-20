Azerbaijan to provide subsidies to certain tourism sector businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Azerbaijan plans to introduce subsidy support for micro and small businesses operating in the tourism sector by 2030.

This is outlined in the “State Program for Tourism Development for 2026–2030,” approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev today.

The state program envisages the creation of several subsidy mechanisms by 2030, including compensation for organizers’ expenses related to charter flights, subsidies for launching additional regular air routes to target tourism markets, and partial reimbursement of costs for organizers of tourism-related events, including concerts and entertainment programs.

The program also includes subsidy support for investors involved in accommodation infrastructure projects, as well as subsidies for tour operators based on the number of foreign tourists they bring to Azerbaijan.