Uzbekistan Railways advances tariff reform with World Bank support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. “Uzbekistan Railways” is advancing work on a new tariff-setting methodology as part of broader reforms of the country's railway sector, in collaboration with international consultants and the World Bank, along with relevant government agencies.

This was stated by Uzbekistan Railways following a working meeting attended by international consultants engaged with the support of the World Bank, as well as specialists from relevant ministries and government agencies.

The meeting is part of Uzbekistan’s ongoing railway sector transformation under a presidential resolution adopted in October 2023 on fundamental reforms in the railway transport sector and a December 2024 directive aimed at accelerating the sector’s transformation.

During the meeting, participants reviewed final proposals for a new tariff methodology prepared with the support of the World Bank and input from local experts.

The proposed methodology is designed to introduce transparent mechanisms for setting transport service prices, improve the efficiency of infrastructure use and create more favorable conditions for attracting foreign investment.

“The main objective of the new methodology is to transform the railway system into an economically independent and competitive sector,” Uzbekistan Railways said.

Participants exchanged views on the proposed approach and assessed ways to improve the efficiency and financial sustainability of railway operations.

The new tariff framework is expected to provide clearer principles for pricing transport services while supporting more efficient use of railway infrastructure.

The reform could also help create a more predictable environment for investors and operators by making tariff-setting mechanisms more transparent and consistent.

Following a detailed review of the agenda, participants identified the next practical steps for refining the document based on the proposals raised during the meeting.

The expert group agreed to accelerate work to finalize the tariff methodology and submit it for approval in the near term.

The initiative forms part of Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to transform the railway sector, strengthen its competitiveness and improve the economic efficiency of the country’s rail transport system.