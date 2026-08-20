Azerbaijan plans to integrate rail ticket sales into global distribution system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The integration of the rail ticket sales system into the Global Distribution System (GDS) is planned.

This is outlined in the “State Program for Tourism Development for 2026–2030,” approved today by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has been tasked with handling related matters. DTA, AZCON, and AZAL have been designated as other agencies responsible for implementing the project.

The integration process will take place between 2026 and 2030. Initially, negotiations are planned to begin between Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and international companies connected to the GDS (Global Distribution System).