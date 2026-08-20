Azerbaijan targets 8.6% share of tourism-related sectors in non-oil GDP by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Azerbaijan plans to increase the share of tourism-related sectors in non-oil and gas GDP to 8.6% by 2030.

This is outlined in the “State Program for Tourism Development for 2026–2030,” approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today.

According to the state program, the share of tourism-related sectors in non-oil and gas GDP is targeted to increase from 7.5% in 2025 to 7.6% in 2026, 7.8% in 2027, 8.1% in 2028, 8.4% in 2029 and 8.6% in 2030.

Thus, the indicator is expected to increase by an average of 1.1 percentage points annually in 2026–2030.

The program also envisages a significant increase in added value generated in tourism-related sectors. The figure is expected to rise from 6.96 billion manats ($4.09 billion) in 2025 to 12.17 billion manats ($7.16 billion) in 2030, representing real growth of about 40%.

Added value generated by accommodation and food service activities is targeted to increase from 3.57 billion manats ($2.10 billion) in 2025 to 6.19 billion manats ($3.64 billion) in 2030. Real growth in this area is expected to reach about 41.6%.

The state program also targets higher tourism revenues. Tourism revenues from foreign tourist spending are projected to increase from an actual 3.3 billion manats ($1.94 billion) in 2025 to 6.3 billion manats ($3.71 billion) in 2030, representing an increase of about twofold.

The number of foreign citizens and stateless persons visiting Azerbaijan is expected to rise from 2.57 million in 2025 to 3.8 million in 2030, with average annual growth targeted at 8.1%.

The number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling within the country for tourism purposes is projected to increase from 5.86 million in 2025 to 7.37 million in 2030, representing an average annual growth target of 4.7%.

Meanwhile, the number of overnight stays at hotels is planned to increase from 4.57 million in 2025 to 6.32 million in 2030, with average annual growth expected to reach 6.7%.