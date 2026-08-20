Uzbekistan, South Korea to hold first interregional cooperation forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Uzbekistan and South Korea will hold the first Interregional Cooperation Forum in Seoul on September 11, bringing together government officials, investors, and business representatives from both countries to expand regional cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan.

The forum is expected to provide a platform for developing new partnerships and strengthening economic and interregional ties between Uzbekistan and South Korea.

The business agenda will focus on industrial cooperation and investment partnerships, as well as professional education and workforce training.

Participants will also discuss cooperation in digital technologies, artificial intelligence and information technology, alongside opportunities to expand cultural, humanitarian and sports ties.

The forum is designed to facilitate direct interaction between government institutions, the investment community and businesses from Uzbekistan and South Korea.

The organizers declared that the event will provide companies with opportunities to establish new business contacts, identify potential partners and develop mutually beneficial cooperation projects.

The focus on industrial cooperation and investment reflects efforts by Uzbekistan and South Korea to deepen economic ties through greater private-sector engagement and regional partnerships.

The forum will also highlight opportunities for cooperation in workforce development and advanced technologies, areas that are increasingly important to both countries’ economic development agendas.

Companies interested in establishing business contacts or expanding cooperation with South Korean partners have been invited to participate in the first Uzbekistan-Korea Interregional Cooperation Forum.

Furthermore, the event is expected to serve as a new platform for strengthening direct links between regions and businesses and for turning bilateral economic cooperation into concrete projects.