Uzbekistan, Pakistan to add Karachi flight as tourism ties expand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Direct air connectivity between Uzbekistan and Pakistan is set to expand to eight flights a week with the launch of a new Tashkent-Karachi route in September, as the two countries seek to boost tourist flows and broaden cooperation in tourism.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee, following a meeting between the second meeting of the Joint Working Group of Uzbekistan and Pakistan on tourism, where officials discussed expanding tourism cooperation and increasing mutual tourist flows.

The new route will be launched by Centrum Air, adding two weekly direct flights between Tashkent and Karachi to the existing schedule, according to Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee.

Currently, six direct flights operate between the two countries each week, including four flights on the Tashkent-Lahore route and two on the Tashkent-Islamabad route.

Following the launch of the Karachi service, the total number of direct flights between Uzbekistan and Pakistan will rise to eight per week.

The expansion of air connectivity comes as tourist flows from Pakistan to Uzbekistan continue to grow. In 2025, 18,752 Pakistani tourists visited Uzbekistan, while 13,095 arrivals were recorded in January-July 2026 — already equivalent to about 70% of the total number recorded throughout last year.

The new Karachi connection could further expand access to Uzbekistan for travelers from Pakistan’s largest city and economic center, while supporting stronger business and tourism links between the two countries.

During the working group meeting, the sides also proposed jointly developing pilgrimage, gastronomic, medical, MICE and educational tourism.

Uzbekistan also invited Pakistani tourism companies to participate in the Tashkent International Tourism Fair — “Tourism on the Silk Road” (TITF-2026), scheduled to take place in Tashkent on November 25-27.

The expansion of direct flights is expected to provide additional momentum to tourism cooperation by improving accessibility and creating new opportunities for travel companies and tourists in both countries.