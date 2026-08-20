Three madrasas, one history: Azerbaijani journalists visit Registan square (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. One of Central Asia’s most remarkable architectural ensembles is the ancient Registan Square in Samarkand.

Representatives of Azerbaijani media taking part in a press tour of Uzbekistan explored the history of Registan, its cultural and scholarly significance, and the distinctive features of its three iconic madrasas — Ulugh Beg, Sher-Dor and Tilla-Kari.

Twenty representatives from Azerbaijan’s leading media outlets are participating in the press tour. Among the participants is Emin Aliyev, editor-in-chief of the Trend International News Agency.

Registan Square, whose name translates from Uzbek as “sandy place,” served for centuries as the center of Samarkand’s public and commercial life. Important state decisions were announced here, celebrations were held, and merchants and craftsmen gathered at the square.

The architectural ensemble of Registan took shape during the Timurid period and under subsequent rulers. The first building on the square was the Ulugh Beg Madrasa, constructed in 1417–1420 at the initiative of the renowned scholar and ruler Mirzo Ulugh Beg. Astronomy, mathematics, philosophy and theology were taught there.

In the 17th century, Samarkand ruler Yalangtush Bahadur commissioned two more madrasas — Sher-Dor and Tilla-Kari. Completed in 1636, the Sher-Dor Madrasa is particularly known for the richly decorated portal featuring depictions of tigers and the sun. The name Tilla-Kari translates as “decorated with gold” and refers to its extensive gilded ornamentation, particularly inside the mosque.

Today, the three madrasas form a harmonious architectural ensemble that has become one of the defining symbols of Samarkand and Uzbek architecture.

During the press tour, the journalists also learned about the history of Registan’s restoration. Over the centuries, the complex was repeatedly affected by earthquakes and other natural factors. Extensive restoration efforts have helped preserve and recover much of its architectural and artistic heritage.

In 2001, Samarkand, including its historic monuments, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Today, Registan Square is one of Uzbekistan’s most visited tourist attractions. It hosts cultural events, concerts and official celebrations, while the ensemble itself remains a powerful symbol of Samarkand’s historical and cultural heritage.