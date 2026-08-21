Azerbaijani CEC delegation joins Kazakhstan election monitoring mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. A delegation led by Mazahir Panahov, chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan, visited the Republic of Kazakhstan.

This was announced by the press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to the Central Election Commission, the main purpose of the visit, which took place at the invitation of Nurlan Abdirov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, is to observe the early parliamentary elections scheduled for August 23 in that country as international observers. It is expected that the CEC representatives will review the overall preparation process and the activities of the election commissions in the run-up to Election Day, as well as observe the voting procedure at polling stations in the capital, Astana, on Election Day.

The delegation will also participate in a meeting of the Consultative Platform of the Supreme Electoral Authorities of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States, which will take place in Astana on August 22. Throughout the meeting, participants will discuss the current state and future directions of the ongoing dialogue and cooperation among election administrations, the exchange of best practices in election management, the strengthening of institutional ties, and other issues.

During the visit, the CEC Chair also planned to meet with his Kazakhstani counterpart, as well as with the heads of election management bodies from member states of the Organization of Turkic States and international organizations involved in election observation, and other officials. The meetings will focus on prospects for further deepening inter-institutional relations, new opportunities for cooperation in various election-related areas, and issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, CEC representatives are also monitoring the early parliamentary elections being held in the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of international observation missions organized by the Organization of Turkic States, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, the OSCE/ODIHR, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.