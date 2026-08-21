Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on economic cooperation with Turkmenistan — decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the “Agreement on the Main Directions for the Development and Deepening of Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan.”

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

The decree approves the “Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on the Main Directions for the Development and Deepening of Economic Cooperation,” signed on June 22, 2026, in Baku.

Upon the entry into force of the Agreement referred to in Part 1 of this Decree, the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan would ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan would notify the Government of Turkmenistan of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the Agreement to enter into force.