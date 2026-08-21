Kyrgyzstan detains suspects over alleged calls for violent power takeover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. On August 21, Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported that two people had been detained on suspicion of publicly calling for the violent seizure of state power.

This was announced by the press service of the Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

''Criminal cases have been opened against both suspects under Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (“Public calls for the violent seizure of power using information and communication networks”),'' the State Committee said.

According to the SCNS, the suspects systematically posted content on Threads calling for the violent seizure of power. The investigation believes the materials could have contributed to public disorder and destabilization of the socio-political situation in the country.

The first detainee, identified as A.A.M., was born in 1980. During the investigation, he admitted involvement in posting the identified publications.

The second suspect, T.D.Sh., 44, also admitted involvement in distributing similar content on Threads.

Both suspects have been placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS detention center. Investigative proceedings are ongoing.

The SCNS reminded that public calls for the violent seizure of state power are subject to criminal liability.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan provides for criminal liability for public calls to violently seize state power, including through information and communication networks. According to the Criminal Code, individuals may face criminal liability for publishing or disseminating such calls on the internet. This law is intended to prevent threats to the constitutional order and maintain public stability.