Joint projects with Uzbekistan make important contribution to further expansion of economic cooperation -President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. A number of joint projects implemented with the Uzbek side make an important contribution to the further expansion of economic cooperation and the creation of new development opportunities between our countries, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA).

“In this regard, I would particularly note the establishment of a pomegranate orchard called the “Garden of Friendship,” covering an area of 100 hectares in the liberated Fuzuli district, as well as cooperation in the production of Chevrolet and Isuzu brand vehicles.”