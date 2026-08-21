Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan approve energy cooperation agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving an agreement on cooperation in the energy sector between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the decree, the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on Cooperation in the Energy Sector," signed in Baku on June 22, 2026, was approved.

Once the agreement enters into force, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy will be responsible for ensuring the implementation of its provisions.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify the Government of Turkmenistan that the domestic procedures required for the agreement to enter into force have been completed.