Economic opportunities in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan open up broad horizons for creating new cooperation formats - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The economic opportunities offered by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan complement each other, opening up broad horizons for creating new formats of cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA).

“Azerbaijan is implementing investment projects in Uzbekistan, including the hotel and residential complex under the Ritz-Carlton brand being built by PASHA Holding in Tashkent, as well as the large tourism and residential complex project “Sea Breeze Uzbekistan” in the Tashkent region,” the head of state emphasized.