Azerbaijan approves Food Security Cooperation Agreement with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the “Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on Cooperation in the Field of Food Safety.”

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

The decree ratifies the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on Cooperation in the Field of Food Safety,” signed in Baku on June 22, 2026.

Upon the entry into force of the Agreement referred to in Part 1 of this Decree, the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure compliance with its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must notify the Government of Turkmenistan of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the Agreement to enter into force.