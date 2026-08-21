Azerbaijan’s participation in “C6” format demonstrates our country’s contribution to strengthening interregional cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Azerbaijan’s participation in this format (the “C6” format – ed.) demonstrates our country’s contribution to strengthening interregional cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA).

The head of state underlined that the dialogue and cooperation mechanisms established within the framework of this platform serve not only to develop interstate relations, but also to promote peace, stability and sustainable progress throughout the Eurasian space.