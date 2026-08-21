Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye eye drones to monitor energy infrastructure

Photo: The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Kyrgyz company Qarga Group and Turkish renewable energy company ZENA Elektrik ve Enerji A.Ş. are preparing potential cooperation on using unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor energy infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgzstan, following a meeting in Istanbul on August 15 to discuss technological and investment cooperation.

The meeting was organized with the assistance of the Trade Representation of the Kyrgyz Republic in Türkiye.

A key focus was the use of drones to monitor and inspect energy facilities, including high-voltage power transmission lines and solar power plants.

Qarga Group presented its own fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle designed for aerial monitoring and inspection of energy infrastructure.

The companies expressed interest in preparing an agreement with Kyrgyzstan’s National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan on the use of drones to monitor high-voltage transmission lines, solar power plants and other energy facilities across the country.

The sides also reached a preliminary agreement for specialists from ZENA Enerji to visit Kyrgyzstan to conduct field tests of the unmanned aircraft.

“If the tests are successfully completed, we expect to develop commercial cooperation further and supply Kyrgyz-made products to foreign markets,” said Alexander Kim, co-founder of Qarga Group.

The proposed drone technology could provide energy companies with a more efficient way to inspect infrastructure and identify potential technical problems across large and difficult-to-access areas.

The sides also separately discussed opportunities to attract Turkish investment into Kyrgyzstan’s solar energy sector, adding an investment component to the potential technology partnership.

The planned field tests are expected to provide an opportunity to assess the drone’s performance under Kyrgyzstan’s geographic and operational conditions and determine potential applications in the country’s energy infrastructure.

The meeting highlights growing interest in combining renewable energy investment with digital and unmanned technologies to improve the monitoring and management of energy assets.