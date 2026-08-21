President Ilham Aliyev thanks Shavkat Mirziyoyev for supporting reconstruction efforts in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. A number of joint projects implemented with the Uzbek side make an important contribution to the further expansion of economic cooperation and the creation of new development opportunities between our countries, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA).

"In this regard, I would particularly note the establishment of a pomegranate orchard called the “Garden of Friendship,” covering an area of 100 hectares in the liberated Fuzuli district, as well as cooperation in the production of Chevrolet and Isuzu brand vehicles. I should also note that, as of July 13, 2026, a total of 10,720 Chevrolet cars and 275 Isuzu buses had been produced," the head of state said.

He added that secondary school named after Mirzo Ulugbek, built at the initiative of Uzbekistan and located in the city of Fuzuli, is one of the brightest examples of cooperation in the field of education and yet another manifestation of the brotherly relations between our countries: "We express our sincere gratitude to the people of Uzbekistan and personally to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for this noble initiative, as well as for the support provided for restoration and construction efforts in our liberated territories."