Tajikistan calls timely completion of Rogun HPP vital for energy future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The timely completion of the Rogun Hydropower Plant and the full commissioning of its capacity are vital for Tajikistan.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Tajik president, citing President Rahmon's remarks made at a meeting with employees working in the construction of the Rogun HPP.

“By building and commissioning Rogun, we are ensuring the prosperous present and bright future of our beloved homeland – Tajikistan – as well as a happy life for present and future generations,” Rahmon said.

He noted that amid current global conditions, energy security has become one of the key objectives for states. According to the president, each completed stage of the Rogun HPP project brings Tajikistan closer to its strategic national goal of achieving full energy independence and developing a green economy.

Rahmon also stressed the need to comply with international quality and safety standards during construction. “Any deviation from quality and safety requirements is unacceptable at such a unique project of the century,” the president said. Rahmon described Rogun HPP as the country's largest hydropower project and one of the world's highest dams. He stressed that its stability, reliability and safety must therefore be fully ensured.

Meanwhile, the Rogun Hydropower Plant is being built on the Vakhsh River in southern Tajikistan and is one of the country's largest infrastructure projects. Once completed, the facility is planned to have an installed capacity of 3,780 megawatts.

The project includes the construction of a 335-meter-high rockfill dam, which is expected to become the world's tallest of its kind. The dam and reservoir are being developed in complex mountainous and underground geological conditions, requiring large-scale excavation, tunneling, and construction works.

Rogun HPP is intended to increase Tajikistan's electricity generation capacity and improve the country's energy security, while also creating additional potential for electricity exports to regional markets.

Construction of the plant has been carried out in stages, with work focusing on the dam, underground structures, tunnels and reservoir. The project remains a major priority for the Tajik government as the country seeks to expand its hydropower capacity and strengthen its energy infrastructure.