Iran strongly reacts to new U.S. sanctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly reacted to the new and comprehensive sanctions imposed on the country by the US administration.

This was stated in a written statement issued by the ministry.

The statement described Washington’s move as “economic terrorism” and a “crime against humanity.”

It noted that the announcement of the sanctions coincided with the anniversary of the 1953 coup in Iran and represented another manifestation of the US policy toward the Iranian people that has continued for decades. The statement also emphasized that the broad economic and trade restrictions directly affect the fundamental rights of Iranian citizens.

The Foreign Ministry said that over the past year and a half, attempts by the United States and Israel to exert pressure on Iran and force Tehran to accept their terms had failed. According to the ministry, such actions cannot weaken the Iranian people’s determination to defend their independence, dignity, and national sovereignty.