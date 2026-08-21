UK ambassador highlights Azerbaijan as important economic partner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Azerbaijan is an important economic partner for the United Kingdom, UK Ambassador to country, Duncan Norman said at a press conference in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

“Delivering economic growth is a priority for this Government. Azerbaijan is an important economic partner. We are supporting the next chapter of economic cooperation with deeper ties on trade, investment, and regional connectivity. This fosters a stable and prosperous economic environment for generations to come bringing benefits for British and Azerbaijani people and businesses,” the ambassador said.

Norman noted that energy has been the foundation of UK-Azerbaijan relations since BP entered the Azerbaijani market three decades ago. “We are proud of that legacy,” he said.

According to the ambassador, the two countries are working closely to support the energy transition. He added that the UK is investing in clean energy and contributing to the development of Azerbaijan’s renewable energy capacity.

“Beyond energy, British companies are active across several other areas. We see Azerbaijan as the natural hub for connectivity on transport, infrastructure, finance and data in this region.” Norman said.