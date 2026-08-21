U.S. Treasury Secretary warns countries maintaining ties with Iran of economic consequences

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Countries that continue to maintain ties with Iran in one form or another face the risk of economic oblivion.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote about this on his X page.

"Any remaining tie to Tehran will hasten a nation's economic oblivion, whether that tie be purposefully constructed or willfully ignored," the minister wrote.

On August 19, US President Donald Trump announced the start of an unprecedented "economic war and isolation" against Iran. The American leader also warned that countries supporting Tehran through financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities would face severe economic consequences from the US.