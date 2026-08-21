UK values Azerbaijan as important regional partner – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The United Kingdom values Azerbaijan as an important regional partner, and London is committed to further developing this partnership, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said at a press conference in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports.

“UK values Azerbaijan as an important regional partner, and I am determined to see that partnership grow,” Norman said.

He noted that cooperation between the UK and Azerbaijan has a history spanning more than 30 years. “This relationship began in energy. BP's pioneering investment helped shape Azerbaijan's modern economic story, and we are still building on that strong start,” the ambassador said.

According to Norman, bilateral cooperation has now expanded well beyond the energy sector.

“Today it spans defence, security, trade, education, innovation, and people-to-people ties that run deep on both sides. Azerbaijan is a valued partner, united by strong ties and a shared outlook on today's key challenges and opportunities.” he noted.

The ambassador added that this is why the governments of the two countries have agreed to elevate their relationship to a Strategic Partnership.

“It will drive deeper cooperation across our shared priorities: unlocking new economic growth, strengthening security and driving innovation. Together, the UK and Azerbaijan are building a shared future that delivers real benefits for Azerbaijanis and British people alike.,” Norman said.