Next group of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojaly and Aghdara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Azerbaijan's city of Khankendi and Khojaly and Aghdara districts.

This was announced by the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs on its official website.

At this stage, 8 families (36 people) are being resettled to the Karkijahan settlement of Khankendi, 5 families (13 people) to Badara village, 4 families (10 people) to Khanyurdu village, 8 families (31 people) to Khanabad village, 3 families (8 people) to Ballija village, 14 families (71 people) to Tazabina village in the Khojaly district, 12 families (36 people) to Kolatag village, 6 families (30 people) to Hasanriz village, 12 families (49 people) to Ashaghy Oratag village, and 15 families (51 people) to Chapar village in the Aghdara district.