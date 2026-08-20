Azerbaijani journalists visit Shakhi Zinda memorial complex in Samarkand (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. On August 20, Azerbaijani journalists visiting Uzbekistan toured the historic Shakhi Zinda memorial complex in Samarkand.

Twenty representatives from Azerbaijan’s leading media outlets are participating in the press tour. Among the participants is Emin Aliyev, editor-in-chief of the Trend International News Agency.

Located near the ruins of the ancient city of Afrasiab, Shakhi Zinda is one of Samarkand’s most iconic historical landmarks. Its mausoleums, built in different periods, blend harmoniously into a remarkable architectural ensemble, densely arranged along a narrow medieval street. The complex comprises eleven mausoleums.

The complex evolved over several centuries, encompassing mausoleums, mosques, and other structures from the 11th to the 19th centuries. The greater part of its surviving architecture dates to the Timurid period.

The architectural details of the complex especially impressed the Azerbaijani journalists. Shakhi Zinda’s architecture reflects the rich interaction of artistic traditions across Central Asia and the East. The octagonal design of some medieval mausoleums is particularly notable, with parallels in Azerbaijani and western Iranian architecture. These similarities highlight the influence of the medieval Azerbaijani architectural school and point to close cultural ties and artistic exchange across the medieval East.

Today, Shakhi Zinda is regarded not only as a prominent monument of Samarkand but also as a vivid testament to the centuries-old cultural exchange among the peoples of the region. For Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, it symbolizes the historic ties, friendship, and mutual respect between the two brotherly nations.