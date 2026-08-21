Tajikistan, Turkmenistan ink foreign ministry co-op program through 2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Tajikistan and Turkmenistan have signed a Cooperation Program between foreign ministries for 2027-2028.

This was announced by the press service of the Tajik MFA, following talks between minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

According to the Ministry, the talks were held in both limited and expanded formats. “The sides discussed the state and prospects for developing and strengthening the strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan,” the ministry said.

The Cooperation Program for 2027-2028 is expected to set out further areas of interaction between the two foreign ministries. Recently, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan have discussed increasing rail freight volumes and developing a stable tariff policy. The press service of the Turkmen government reported in July that a meeting was held between Turkmen Deputy Railway Transport Minister Sylap Nurberdiyev and a Tajik delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Tajik Railways state enterprise Karimzoda Rajabmurod.

Relations between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan have gained momentum in recent months, particularly in trade, transport, and business cooperation. According to official Tajik statistics, bilateral trade reached about $10.7 million in the first half of 2026, with Tajik exports totaling $3.1 million and imports from Turkmenistan amounting to $7.6 million.

Economic ties have also been reinforced through business diplomacy. Earlier in July, the second meeting of the Turkmen-Tajik Business Council was held in Dushanbe, where representatives of the two countries discussed expanding trade, investment cooperation, and direct contacts between entrepreneurs. Officials from both sides described bilateral relations as entering a new stage of practical economic engagement.