Baku Initiative Group calls for broader reparations for Belgian colonialism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Reparations for the consequences of Belgian colonial policy in the Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi should be aimed not only at compensating for the damage caused, but also at addressing the long-term consequences of colonialism, Abbas Abbasov, executive director of the Baku Initiative Group said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Abbasov made the statement at an international conference in Baku on ‘Belgium's colonial injustice and 101-year path to reparations.’

According to him, reparations should not be limited solely to financial compensation for the suffering caused by colonial policies. They should also be aimed at addressing the long-term consequences of colonialism and resolving the problems that continue to affect these countries. Abbasov emphasized that these reparations can help the peoples of the Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi overcome the consequences of their colonial past and create conditions for the formation of stronger and more prosperous states.

“No amount of compensation or reparations can bring back the people who died as a result of Belgian colonial policies in the Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi in the 20th century,” he said.

In addition, it was emphasized that the most important outcome of reparations should be the creation of conditions that allow these countries to move forward with dignity and build a better future on an equal footing with other nations of the world.

“Today at the conference, we will have the opportunity to discuss the final part of the roadmap for ensuring colonial reparations, which could be a significant outcome of today’s event,” Abbasov added.