Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz, China’s CCDC set key priority areas for co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz and China’s CCDC have identified four priority areas for cooperation aimed at improving oil and gas production efficiency through advanced technologies and pilot projects.

This was announced in a stetement by the press service of the Uzbekneftgaz.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, in the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state of their cooperation, existing challenges in production processes and opportunities to address them using CCDC’s modern technologies and expertise

The four priority areas are drilling and its digitalization, improving gas recovery from fields, geological exploration and engineering and design.

The sides also considered opportunities to launch pilot projects at Uzbekneftegaz facilities in each of the four areas.

“Pilot projects will allow the technologies proposed by CCDC to be tested under the specific geological and production conditions of Uzbekistan’s fields and their efficiency and applicability to be assessed,” Uzbekneftegaz said.

The company emphasized that cooperation should go beyond simply presenting new technologies and instead focus on adapting them to specific production challenges.

Under the proposed approach, technologies would be introduced gradually through pilot projects, allowing the sides to assess their practical results before considering broader deployment.

The digitalization of drilling operations could help improve the management and efficiency of drilling activities, while measures to increase gas recovery could support more effective use of existing fields.

Geological exploration was identified as another priority, potentially supporting more accurate assessments of Uzbekistan’s resource base and the identification of new development opportunities.

The engineering and design component could also help improve the preparation and implementation of oil and gas projects through the use of modern technical solutions.

The sides expect the pilot projects to provide a practical basis for evaluating CCDC technologies and determining which solutions can be scaled across Uzbekneftegaz operations.

The approach is intended to establish a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership between Uzbekneftegaz and CCDC while improving oil and gas production efficiency through the adoption of advanced technologies.

The cooperation also reflects Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to modernize its energy sector, increase the efficiency of domestic hydrocarbon production and introduce digital and technology-driven solutions into industrial operations.