Kyrgyzstan's GDP grows 11.1% in first seven months of 2026

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Kyrgyzstan's GDP reached 1.17 trillion soms ($13.4 billion) in the period from January through July 2026, increasing 11.1% in real terms year-on-year.

This was announced by the Kyrgyz government’s press service, citing remarks made by Prime Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev at a government meeting.

"Positive contribution to economic growth was provided by all key sectors," Kasymaliev said.

The construction sector recorded the strongest growth, expanding by 60.6% during the reporting period.

The services sector grew by 6.1%, while agricultural output increased by 6.0%.

The GDP figure was reported as a preliminary estimate for the first seven months of 2026.