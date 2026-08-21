Uzbekistan's trade services reach $14.3 bln in 1H 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Uzbekistan's trade services turnover reached nearly 170 trillion soums ($14.3 billion) in January-June 2026, increasing 14.9% compared with the same period last year.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

Tashkent city accounted for the largest volume of trade services at 71.8 trillion soums ($6 billion), followed by Tashkent region at 14.8 trillion soums ($1.2 billion), Fergana region at 12.1 trillion soums ($1 billion) and Samarkand region at 11.3 trillion soums ($950.7 million).

Namangan and Andijan regions each recorded 9.1 trillion soums ($766 million) in trade services, while Bukhara region reached 7.4 trillion soums ($622.6 million) and Kashkadarya region 7 trillion soums ($589 million).

Surkhandarya region accounted for 6.5 trillion soums ($547 million), followed by Khorezm region at 5.2 trillion soums ($437.4 million) and the Republic of Karakalpakstan at 4.8 trillion soums ($404 million).

Jizzakh and Navoi regions each recorded 4 trillion soums ($336.5 million), while Syrdarya region posted the lowest volume at 2.6 trillion soums ($219 million).

Trend's analysis shows that trade services in Uzbekistan remain heavily concentrated in Tashkent, which alone generated around 42.2% of the country's total trade services turnover during the first half of 2026. The capital's volume was almost five times higher than that of Tashkent region, which ranked second.

Trend's calculations show that Tashkent city and Tashkent region together accounted for 86.6 trillion soums (about $7.2 billion), or approximately 50.9% of the country's total trade services turnover. The top four locations — Tashkent city, Tashkent region, Fergana and Samarkand — generated around 110 trillion soums (around $9.2 billion), equivalent to nearly 64.7% of the national total.

The concentration is even more pronounced when compared with lower-performing regions. Tashkent city's trade services turnover was about 27.6 times higher than Syrdarya's 2.6 trillion soums (approx. $218.7 million).

The figures also come against continued expansion of Uzbekistan's broader services economy. Total market services reached 664.9 trillion soums (about $56 billion) in January-June 2026, up 16.9% year on year, with trade services remaining the largest individual segment at 170 trillion soums (around $14.3 billion).

Trade services accounted for approximately 25.6% of all market services in the first half of 2026, making the segment a major contributor to the country's rapidly expanding services economy. Trade, accommodation and food services, financial services and transport together generated 493.3 trillion soums (about $41.5 billion), or about 74% of total market services during the period.

Trend's assessment show that the strong concentration of trade services in Tashkent reflects the capital's role as Uzbekistan's primary commercial and consumer market. At the same time, the substantial gap between Tashkent and most regions indicates that the expansion of trade-related services remains uneven geographically. Further growth outside the capital could therefore provide an additional source of regional economic activity as Uzbekistan's services sector continues to expand.