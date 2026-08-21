Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan deepen parliamentary ties under allied relations

BAKU, Azervaijan, August 21. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are strengthening interparliamentary cooperation as part of broader allied ties, with a particular focus on exchanging legislative expertise, parliamentary oversight, and coordinating actions at international parliamentary forums.

This was reflected in the statement by the Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Tanzila Narbayeva, chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis, and Rashad Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan.

''In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed the development of Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan relations across political, trade, economic, investment, interregional and humanitarian areas,'' the statement of Oliy Majlis says.

The sides noted that political will and close relations between the leaders of the two countries have elevated bilateral ties to the level of alliance.

“Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan relations have reached the level of alliance thanks to the political will of the leaders of the two countries,” the Uzbek Senate said.

Particular attention was given to the continued development of interparliamentary cooperation and the growing contacts between lawmakers from Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

The parties emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation between parliamentary committees and interparliamentary friendship groups, which could provide additional channels for exchanging legislative experience and coordinating positions on issues of mutual interest.

Moreover, the sides highlighted the need to continue exchanges of experience in lawmaking and parliamentary oversight.

Another area of focus was cooperation at international parliamentary organizations and forums. The sides stressed the importance of mutual support and closer coordination between the two countries’ delegations on international parliamentary platforms.

The meeting also underscored the role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting broader bilateral cooperation and strengthening ties between the two countries.

The development of closer contacts between lawmakers is expected to contribute to the implementation of agreements reached at the intergovernmental level and support cooperation across political, economic and humanitarian areas.

Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have been expanding multifaceted partnership in recent years, with interparliamentary ties becoming an increasingly important component of broader allied relations.