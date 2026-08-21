Tajikistan plans to raise Rogun HPP dam to 1,185 meters in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Tajikistan plans to raise the dam of the Rogun Hydropower Plant to 1,185 meters and maintain the water level in the reservoir at no less than 1,165 meters in 2027.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Tajik president, following President Emomali Rahmon's speech during a meeting with workers involved in the construction of the Rogun HPP.

President Rahmon instructed OJSC Rogun HPP and the contractor for Lot 2, Italian company Webuild, to take the necessary measures to achieve the targets. “The company jointly with the contractor for Lot 2 should, in order to achieve full energy independence in 2027, raise the height of the dam to 1,185 meters and ensure the water level in the reservoir is no lower than 1,165 meters,” Rahmon said.

According to the president, construction of the Rogun HPP is progressing at a high pace. As of now, material has been placed in the dam body up to an elevation of 1,155 meters, or 190 meters in height. More than 49 million cubic meters of material have been placed since construction began, accounting for over 61% of the designed volume. More than 8 million cubic meters of material have been placed in the dam since the beginning of 2026. Rahmon said achieving the targets would be strategically important for Tajikistan's energy independence.

Meanwhile, the Rogun Hydropower Plant is being built on the Vakhsh River in southern Tajikistan and is one of the country's largest infrastructure projects. Once completed, the facility is planned to have an installed capacity of 3,780 megawatts.

The project includes the construction of a 335-meter-high rockfill dam, which is expected to become the world's tallest of its kind. The dam and reservoir are being developed in complex mountainous and underground geological conditions, requiring large-scale excavation, tunneling, and construction works.

Rogun HPP is intended to increase Tajikistan's electricity generation capacity and improve the country's energy security, while also creating additional potential for electricity exports to regional markets.

Construction of the plant has been carried out in stages, with work focusing on the dam, underground structures, tunnels and reservoir. The project remains a major priority for the Tajik government as the country seeks to expand its hydropower capacity and strengthen its energy infrastructure.