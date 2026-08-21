Uzbekistan’s Namangan, Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir expand industrial ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Uzbekistan’s Namangan region and Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir are moving to expand industrial and trade cooperation, including through joint investment projects, technology exchanges and greater trade between businesses.

This was reflected in the statement by the Namangan Regional Administration, following Uzbek delegation's visit led by Namangan Governor Shavkatjon Abdurazzakov to major production facilities in Mingachevir.

According to the Regional Administration, the Uzbek delegation toured Mingachevir Textile and Azerenergy, where it reviewed production capacities, the use of modern technologies and the companies’ development plans.

The visits provided an opportunity for representatives from Namangan and Mingachevir to examine industrial practices and identify potential areas for direct cooperation between enterprises.

Following meetings with the companies’ management, the sides agreed to deepen partnerships in several key areas, including the launch of joint investment projects and exchanges of experience between enterprises.

Moreover, the sides discussed introducing advanced technological solutions into production processes and expanding mutual trade and broader trade and economic ties.

“Cooperation between Namangan region and Mingachevir creates a platform for implementing new joint initiatives and strengthening regional economic interaction,” the sides said.

The partnership could provide opportunities for businesses from both regions to exchange expertise, adopt modern production technologies and develop new investment projects.

The focus on direct cooperation between enterprises also creates a potential framework for expanding trade beyond government-level agreements and establishing longer-term commercial partnerships.

The visit comes as Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan continue to deepen economic and regional cooperation, with greater engagement between their regions and business communities seen as an important driver of bilateral trade and investment.

The agreements reached during the visit are expected to support the development of new industrial initiatives and strengthen economic ties between Namangan and Mingachevir.