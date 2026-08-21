Azerbaijan nears completion of strategic Zangezur power line (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The first phase of construction on the Zangezur power line is nearing completion which is aimed at connecting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the country’s main power grid as well as establishing the Azerbaijan-Nakhchivan-Türkiye-Europe international energy corridor.

This was announced in a statement published by the Azerenerji OJSC.

Nevertheless, it is reported that, on the instructions of the head of state, Azerenerji OJSC is completing the construction of a 330-kilovolt, 1,000-megawatt, double-circuit high-voltage power transmission line stretching 74 km from Jabrayil to Aghband. Work on the power line, consisting of 296 anchor towers and intermediate towers—each weighing an average of more than 30 metric tons and standing about 45 meters tall—is 97% complete. The work on laying the power transmission line, which was carried out under challenging weather conditions and on rugged terrain—including during the winter, spring, and summer months of this year—was completed by Azerenergia in record time and ahead of schedule.

The next phase involves the construction of a 100-km power transmission line from Ordubad to Nakhchivan, a 44-km section through the Zangezur Corridor, and a 230-km section from Nakhchivan to Türkiye.

This project is of strategic importance in terms of fully integrating the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic into the country’s unified energy system, eliminating the autonomous republic’s dependence on foreign countries for frequency regulation, providing access to European energy markets, and transmitting “green energy” and is considered one of the largest energy projects in Azerbaijan’s history.