UK ambassador calls education key pillar of relations with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Education is one of the strongest pillars of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said at a press conference in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

“This year the UK remained the leading destination for Azerbaijan’s State Scholarship students, with 61% choosing to study at British universities and benefit from our world-class education. The UK Government-funded Chevening Scholarship further strengthens these ties. Applications are now open, and we strongly encourage talented Azerbaijanis with the ambition to lead positive change to apply,” the ambassador said.

According to Norman, equality and inclusion are vital for sustainable growth, which is why the UK continues to support women’s economic empowerment in cooperation with the Azerbaijani government and local partners.

“We are looking forward to building on this by fostering new education and science partnerships, investing in AI and digital transformation, and creating skills and jobs for the future in both our economies,” the diplomat said.