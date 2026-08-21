Congolese official calls for return of historical materials to origins

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Paul Nsapu Mukulu, Chair of the National Human Rights Commission of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, called for the return of human remains and other historical materials to their countries of origin, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Nsapu Mukulu made the announcement at an international conference in Baku on ‘Belgium's colonial injustice and 101-year path to reparations.’

He noted that the issue of Belgian colonialism extends far beyond the realm of history and touches on matters of justice, human dignity, and fundamental rights.

According to him, today holds special historical significance as it marks the 101st anniversary of the events of August 21, 1925, related to the administrative merger of Rwanda and the Congo with the Belgian Congo. This step became an important milestone in the formation of the administrative system governing the Belgian colonies.

“On this 101st anniversary, we seek to draw attention to the need for the equal participation of specialists from former colonial territories in these processes alongside international experts, as well as to the issue of returning human remains and other historical materials to their countries of origin,” Mukulu noted.

Furthermore, he expressed hope for a substantive discussion of the issues raised.