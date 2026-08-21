A major step toward advancing artificial intelligence infrastructure in Azerbaijan’s banking sector

Bank ABB has successfully completed the installation of a high-performance AI server at its data center, built on the Dell PowerEdge XE9780 platform and equipped with 8x NVIDIA HGX B200 GPUs. This achievement marks an important milestone in the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

The new technological capability enables the implementation of large-scale artificial intelligence projects on local infrastructure, including large language models (LLMs), AI agents, inference and model training, while ensuring that sensitive data remains within the country.

Built on NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, B200 GPUs deliver high performance and advanced data processing capabilities. The system is further enhanced with 16x E3.s NVMe high-speed storage, multi-core Intel Xeon 6 processors, and high-speed network infrastructure.

These servers are primarily used for training large language models (LLMs) and other AI models, running deployed models such as chatbots, voice assistants, document analysis systems, OCR solutions, risk assessment and fraud detection systems, processing massive volumes of data, and performing parallel computing tasks. In certain cases, they can also be applied for traditional high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

Currently, Bank ABB applies more than 180 artificial intelligence models across over 86 user scenarios. These AI solutions have already generated a positive financial impact of more than AZN 50 million for Bank ABB.

Information about modern, useful and universal products and services offered by Bank ABB is available at the Bank’s branches and service points, on the official website ABB official website, through the Information Center by calling 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.