Tajikistan sets key target for 4th Rogun HPP unit by 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has instructed officials to commission the fourth generating unit of the Rogun Hydropower Plant by September 2027.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Tajik president, citing his statement made at a meeting with employees working in the construction of the Rogun HPP.

“The Rogun Hydropower Plant, jointly with Voith Hydro under Lot 1, should take the necessary measures to commission generating unit No. 4 by September 2027,” Rahmon said.

According to him, testing of the runner for unit No. 4 was conducted at the Lot 1 contractor's laboratory in Austria from July 29 to 31, 2026, after which transportation to Tajikistan began. The runner is expected to arrive at the hydropower plant by the end of September 2026.

Rahmon noted that replacing the temporary runners with permanent ones would allow the generating capacity of two units to reach 600 megawatts during the summer-autumn period. This capacity is approximately equivalent to the generating capacity of the Sangtuda-1 hydropower plant. The president instructed the project owner and contractor to take all necessary measures to ensure the timely completion of work on the fourth unit.

Meanwhile, the Rogun Hydropower Plant is being built on the Vakhsh River in southern Tajikistan and is one of the country's largest infrastructure projects. Once completed, the facility is planned to have an installed capacity of 3,780 megawatts.

The project includes the construction of a 335-meter-high rockfill dam, which is expected to become the world's tallest of its kind. The dam and reservoir are being developed in complex mountainous and underground geological conditions, requiring large-scale excavation, tunneling, and construction works.

Rogun HPP is intended to increase Tajikistan's electricity generation capacity and improve the country's energy security, while also creating additional potential for electricity exports to regional markets.

Construction of the plant has been carried out in stages, with work focusing on the dam, underground structures, tunnels and reservoir. The project remains a major priority for the Tajik government as the country seeks to expand its hydropower capacity and strengthen its energy infrastructure.