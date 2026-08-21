Azerbaijan to facilitate new Russian barley transit to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Today, another shipment will be transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan, a source from Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) told Trend.

This was reported by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADR).

Meanwhile, it is reported that 11 railcars of wheat weighing 1,108 metric tons and 4 railcars of barley weighing 273 metric tons will be dispatched from the Bilajari station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC to Boyuk-Kesik.

To date, more than 47,000 metric tons of grain, about 9,000 metric tons of fertilizer, 1,136 metric tons of propane, 133 metric tons of aluminum, 1,114 metric tons of coal, and 67 metric tons of timber have been shipped from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

In addition, approximately 15,000 metric tons of diesel fuel and about 5,000 metric tons of RON-92 and RON-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia to date.