UK ready to support Azerbaijan-Armenia connectivity initiatives – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The United Kingdom is ready to support the practical implementation of initiatives aimed at restoring connectivity between Azerbaijan and Armenia, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said at a press conference in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

"Azerbaijan and Armenia are on the road to lasting peace, a peace built on dialogue and sustained engagement between both sides. It has the potential to unlock new trade, investment and connectivity across the wider region. Just two weeks ago, we marked the first anniversary of the Washington Summit. We recognise the political leadership shown in taking this historic step towards peace. The past year has seen extraordinary, tangible progres," the ambassador said.

According to Norman, the UK welcomes practical steps such as border delimitation, Azerbaijan’s energy supplies to Armenia and the cross-border Peace Bridge initiative. "Reopening transport, energy and communications links, can help ensure that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia brings greater prosperity and security for the whole region. The UK stands ready to support practical implementation, including through British expertise, investment and financing for sustainable infrastructure and the wider Middle Corridor," the ambassador said.

In conclusion, Norman emphasized that the UK and Azerbaijan are close friends. "The UK and Azerbaijan are close friends. We work together on a lot of issues, and we see many things the same way," the ambassador concluded.