Azerbaijan ratifies defense cooperation memorandum with Turkmenistan - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on Cooperation in the Field of Defense.”

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

The decree approves the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on Cooperation in the Field of Defense,” signed in Baku on June 22, 2026.

Upon the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding referred to in Part 1 of this Decree, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must notify the Government of Turkmenistan of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding.