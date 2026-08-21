Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan strengthen dialogue on nuclear safety

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan held working talks on nuclear, radiation and environmental safety as part of efforts to strengthen regional cooperation on the development of nuclear energy.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzatom, following a meeting between representatives of relevant Uzbek ministries and agencies and a Kazakh delegation led by Mansur Oshurbayev, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The sides reviewed technical and environmental aspects of the construction and future operation of Uzbekistan’s nuclear power plant, according to Uzatom.

Representatives of Uzbek organizations involved in the nuclear power plant project presented updates on design, surveying and preparatory work, as well as approaches to nuclear safety and environmental monitoring.

“Safety is an unconditional priority of Uzbekistan’s national nuclear program. We are consistently building a nuclear, radiation and environmental safety system in line with national legislation and international standards,” Uzatom Director Azim Akhmedkhadjayev said.

He added that open dialogue with neighboring countries, particularly Kazakhstan, helps strengthen mutual trust and ensures that the regional context is taken into account throughout the project’s implementation.

Kazakhstan’s Oshurbayev emphasized the importance of ensuring the safe and sustainable development of nuclear energy in Central Asia.

“Kazakhstan is interested in the sustainable and safe development of nuclear energy in the region. The exchange of experience, transparency of approaches and joint work on environmental protection serve the interests of both countries and the people of Central Asia,” he said.

Representatives of Uzbekistan’s Directorate for the Construction of the Nuclear Power Plant, O‘zGASHKLITI Institute and UzLITI Engineering also presented information on the project’s progress.

The Kazakh delegation raised questions during the technical session, while representatives of Uzbekistan’s energy, ecology and emergency management authorities provided additional explanations.

The sides agreed on key areas for further cooperation, including a roadmap and follow-up measures.

Particular attention was also given to developing regional expertise and workforce capacity in nuclear energy. Uzbekistan presented plans for a specialized center that would combine training programs, practical laboratory-based instruction, expert support and academic mobility for specialists from Central Asian countries.

The proposed center would also support the development of national nuclear infrastructure in line with International Atomic Energy Agency recommendations and create a regional knowledge base drawing on Uzbekistan’s experience in nuclear power plant construction and operation.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular expert dialogue and strengthening cooperation on the safe and responsible development of peaceful nuclear energy in Central Asia.