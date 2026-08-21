UK to continue supporting Azerbaijan’s mine clearance efforts – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The United Kingdom intends to continue supporting Azerbaijan’s mine clearance efforts, UK Ambassador Duncan Norman said at a press conference in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

“UK is proud to be one of the first international partners to support mine action in Azerbaijan and we look forward to continuing this support to enable safe return of former IDPs,” the ambassador said.

Norman noted that Azerbaijan is a valued UK partner in defense and security, and that cooperation in these areas has never been closer.

“We are looking to deepen defence collaboration further, through training, closer defence ties and opportunities for cooperation that draw on the UK’s defence expertise while supporting Azerbaijan’s own capabilities,” the ambassador said.

The diplomat also noted that the UK is working with Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies to combat serious forms of organized crime, including drug trafficking, irregular migration and cybercrime.

“The UK is proud to share its expertise, while drawing on the extensive experience and capabilities of Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies, ensuring both our countries benefit from closer cooperation,” Norman said.