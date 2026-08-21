Azerbaijan ratifies protocol on customs statistics cooperation with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the “Protocol on Cooperation in the Field of Customs Statistics on Bilateral Trade between the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.”

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

The decree approves the “Protocol on Cooperation between the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan in the Field of Customs Statistics on Bilateral Trade,” signed in Baku on June 22, 2026.

Upon the entry into force of the Protocol specified in Part 1 of this Decree, the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure compliance with its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must notify the Government of Turkmenistan of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the Protocol to enter into force.