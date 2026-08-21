Azerbaijan plays key role in regional stability – UK ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Azerbaijan plays an important role in promoting stability across this wider region and this is paramount to delivering a foundation of security in the UK, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said at a press conference in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the UK and Azerbaijan share the same position on Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

"I warmly welcome Azerbaijan’s political and humanitarian support to Ukraine. Azerbaijan plays an invaluable role in supporting Ukraine - and Europe’s - energy resilience," the diplomat said.