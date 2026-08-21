Tajikistan, Turkmenistan discuss expansion of strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Tajikistan and Turkmenistan discussed further development of bilateral cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement of Tajik Foreign Ministry, following a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

According to the Tajik MFA, during the meeting, the foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin conveyed the warm wishes of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Berdimuhamedov.

"The sides emphasized the importance of further developing and strengthening multifaceted bilateral cooperation between the two countries," the statement says.

Particular attention was paid to political, trade and economic, transport and communications, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The sides expressed confidence that the friendly and strategic relations between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan will continue to develop consistently for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

Earlier on August 20, Muhriddin held talks with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov. The sides discussed the state and prospects of strategic partnership and outlined concrete steps to further expand bilateral cooperation. Following the talks, the foreign ministries of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan signed a Cooperation Program for 2027–2028.

Relations between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan have gained momentum in recent months, particularly in trade, transport, and business cooperation. According to official Tajik statistics, bilateral trade reached about $10.7 million in the first half of 2026, with Tajik exports totaling $3.1 million and imports from Turkmenistan amounting to $7.6 million.

Economic ties have also been reinforced through business diplomacy. Earlier in July, the second meeting of the Turkmen-Tajik Business Council was held in Dushanbe, where representatives of the two countries discussed expanding trade, investment cooperation, and direct contacts between entrepreneurs. Officials from both sides described bilateral relations as entering a new stage of practical economic engagement.