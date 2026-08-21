DR Congo rep urges society to take control of its own narrative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Modern society must be stronger, fairer and capable of telling its own story, Esther Kile Wa Ngoy, Youth Program Assistant at the National Commission of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for UNESCO, said at an international conference in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

She noted that education, professional development and youth participation are essential for strengthening human potential, preserving human dignity and building a more open and democratic society. “We must build a society that is stronger, fairer and capable of telling its own story,” she said.

According to Kile Wa Ngoy, particular attention should be paid to developing human potential and protecting human dignity within the framework of national and international law. “Speaking about the importance of professional development, education and participation, I would like to focus on the human spirit, which is one of the fundamental principles of science,” she said.

She reiterated the importance of investing in human potential and safeguarding human dignity under national and international law.

Kile Wa Ngoy emphasized that the present should serve as a foundation for preparing for the future and building a democratic society. “We can make better use of the present as a means of preparing for and building democracy, so that our societies can become more open, free and democratic,” she said.

She also stressed the need to protect human dignity and the rule of law, noting that the modern world is going through a period of crisis.