Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan exchange defense experience in Tashkent (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. A working meeting aimed at exchanging experience between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the fields of ideological work and psychological service was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The sides discussed fostering patriotism among the younger generation, preserving national and moral values, and strengthening psychological resilience during military service and combat operations. The presentations also highlighted the importance of organizing various cultural and mass events in enhancing the mentioned qualities.

The event emphasized the importance of organizing joint cultural and mass events, concert programmes, and music festivals aimed at further developing relations between the two nations based on friendship and mutual respect, as well as preserving the historical and folklore heritage.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation visited military educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan, where a concert programme was presented with the participation of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, as well as representatives of Uzbekistan’s culture and arts.

At the end of the event, the sides exchanged gifts and took a commemorative photo.