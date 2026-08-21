KazMunayGas, TotalEnergies discuss expanding energy cooperation

BAKU, Aezrbaijan, August 21. Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) Askhat Khassenov met with Head of TotalEnergies in Kazakhstan Frode Ljones to discuss bilateral cooperation.

This was announced by the press service of the KazMunayGas.

According to the KMG, the meeting focused on cooperation in renewable energy, including the joint Mirny project to construct a 1 GW wind power plant in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region. The parties noted that the basic project has been prepared and detailed engineering is nearing completion.

"Currently, equipment and personnel are being mobilized at the wind power plant site, while topographic surveying of the area is underway," KMG said.

The Mirny project, located in southeastern Kazakhstan, is expected to generate up to 100 TWh of electricity over a 25-year period-enough to cover the needs of around one million people. Power output will be supplied to the government under a long-term agreement signed in 2023.

With total investments estimated at $1.2 billion, roughly three-quarters of the funding will come from external sources. The project provides for construction of a 1 GW wind farm with around 150 turbines, complemented by a 600 MWh energy storage system provided by Saft.

The addition of storage capacity is expected to improve grid stability and reliability. TotalEnergies holds a 60% stake in the project, while Samruk-Energy and KazMunayGas each own 20%.