Singapore's Changi Airport Group keen to co-op with Kazakhstan on Astana airport project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Singaporean Changi Airport Group (CAG) is interested in further deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan, particularly in the implementation of the project to construct a new airport in Astana, the Kazakh Prime Minister's press service reported.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Changi Airport Group CEO Yam Kum Weng. The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the aviation sector.

"Yam Kum Weng expressed Changi Airport Group's interest in further deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan. The head of the Singaporean company noted Astana's significant potential as a bridge between Europe and Asia and confirmed the group's readiness to provide its expertise, knowledge and experience in the airport sector for the implementation of the project to construct a new airport in the capital as a regional hub", the government said.

Bektenov noted that, in line with instructions from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an international aviation hub, comprehensive work is underway to develop Astana's airport infrastructure, including the construction of a second airport.

He noted the significant potential for expanding practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore and emphasized the importance of attracting international experience and the company's technological expertise to the development of Kazakhstan's aviation infrastructure.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed the high level of Kazakhstan-Singapore relations and expressed interest in further expanding practical cooperation.

The sides noted that further cooperation could focus on creating a comprehensive airport ecosystem in Kazakhstan.

Changi Airport Group operates Singapore's Changi International Airport and Seletar Airport. Through its subsidiary Changi Airports International, the group participates in airport development, management and master-planning projects at more than 60 airports in over 20 countries.

The group also implements advanced digital solutions, including biometric technologies and automation, and follows carbon-neutrality principles.