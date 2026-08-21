Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan increased more than threefold - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Our trade and economic cooperation have developed rapidly in recent years. In 2025, the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan increased more than threefold compared to the previous year and reached USD 795 million, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA).

Describing this as an excellent indicator, the head of state noted: “In addition, in January–May 2026, trade turnover grew by 33 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to USD 144 million.”